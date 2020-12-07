Vigil@nce - Adminer: information disclosure via Privileged Ports Connection

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Adminer.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Privileged Ports Connection of Adminer, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...