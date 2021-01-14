Vigil@nce - AdPlug: buffer overflow via CxadbmfPlayer-__bmf_convert_stream

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via CxadbmfPlayer::__bmf_convert_stream() of AdPlug, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...