Vigil@nce - AWStats: directory traversal via Config Absolute Pathname
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via config of AWStats, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via Config Absolute Pathname of AWStats, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
