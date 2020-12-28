Vigil@nce - AWStats: directory traversal via Config Absolute Pathname

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via config of AWStats, in order to read a file outside the service root path.

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via Config Absolute Pathname of AWStats, in order to read a file outside the service root path.

