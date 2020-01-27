Vigil@nce - ARC: directory traversal via Full Pathname
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via Full Pathname of ARC, in order to create a file outside the service root path.
