Vigil@nce - ANGLE: use after free via gl-Texture-onUnbindAsSamplerTexture
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Chrome, Edge Chromium, Firefox, openSUSE Leap, Opera, Solaris, RHEL, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via gl::Texture::onUnbindAsSamplerTexture() of ANGLE, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter