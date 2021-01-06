Vigil@nce - AMD Processors: information disclosure via Running Average Power Limit

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Linux, Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Running Average Power Limit of AMD Processors, in order to obtain sensitive information.

