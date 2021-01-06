Vigil@nce - AMD Processors: information disclosure via Running Average Power Limit
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Running Average Power Limit of AMD Processors, in order to obtain sensitive information.
