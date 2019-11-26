Vigil@nce - 389 Directory Server: information disclosure via Deref Plugin
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Deref Plugin of 389 Directory Server, in order to obtain sensitive information.
