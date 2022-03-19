Viakoo Extends Zero Trust to IoT Through Automation With New Device Certificate Manager

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Viakoo announced the release of its Device Certificate Manager (DCM) as a part of the Viakoo Action Platform to help organizations extend Zero Trust to IoT Networks. DCM can be leveraged to authenticate devices with 802.1x certificates and encrypt traffic with TLS certificates. This ensures that authorized IoT devices maintain consistent and secure network access by automatically managing the IoT certificate process.

Many enterprises secure their networks by manually ensuring each device on the network have valid 802.1x and TLS certificates. However, in today’s expanding IoT environments, the process of installing and maintaining certificates for thousands of IoT devices from multiple vendors and across distinct geographies is no longer efficient or achievable.. The Viakoo Action Platform with DCM delivers centralized, automated, full life cycle management for 802.1x and TLS certificates at virtually any scale.

Viakoo DCM automation enables organizations to achieve Zero Trust for their IoT infrastructure at scale, while simultaneously saving time and money. The Viakoo Action Platform, an automated, agentless, and scalable solution for enterprise IoT device remediation and repatriation, manages all firmware updates, zero-trust certificate provisioning and management, and password enforcement. It not only remediates IoT device vulnerabilities, but enables them to securely rejoin the corporate network.