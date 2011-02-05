Vestiaire Collective unleashes massive data usage with Snowflake

Snowflake, the cloud data platform, announces that Vestiaire Collective, the French leader in the sale of second-hand fashion and luxury products, has chosen its solution to adopt a centralized data strategy. The deployment of Snowflake enables the company to develop new business use cases from data, especially for marketing, more quickly and simply.

With 9 million members, Vestiaire Collective is a leader in the sale of second-hand fashion and luxury goods. The brand quickly understood the interest of having a unified data platform. On the one hand to feed its BI, and on the other hand to allow its different businesses, especially marketing, to develop new use cases around data more easily. "When I arrived at Vestiaire Collective, we were using Amazon RedShift but we were limited, especially in terms of data volumes," says Aleksander Djurka, CIO of Vestiaire Collective. The company couldn’t put all the data it wanted into the solution for cost reasons because it was impossible to increase storage capacity with RedShift without increasing computing power.

In order to be able to set up a centralized platform of unified and verified data, Vestiaire Collective decided in the summer of 2019 to study the use of another solution. So in September, the company hired a PoC with Snowflake to test the solution’s capabilities. "It was very important for us to do this PoC. Not only does it give us a good understanding of what the solution involves in terms of performance and usage, but it also allows us to promote its use to business decision-makers with very concrete use cases and KPIs, and thus facilitate change management," says the CIO, who was VP Data at the start of the project.

Convinced by the PoC, Vestiaire Collective launched its migration project in September 2019 with complete autonomy. The chosen architecture plans to use Airflow and Matillion for the data supply with, on the other side, Tableau for the restitution of information. Vestiaire Collective thus went into production on Snowflake in December with, to date, around twenty data sources connected to its Snowflake datawarehouse and 100 TB of data, which is constantly increasing.

"The first advantage of Snowflake is that we were able to gather all our data in a single point, with great granularity and ease of access for different users, without having to worry about storage," explains Aleksander Sasho Djurka. "It also allows us to develop new use cases more quickly and easily that we might not have been able to implement before. Even adding a new data source now only takes a few clicks compared to a few weeks ago.

For example, Vestiaire Collective has been able to leverage Snowflake’s agility to develop tools for marketing teams to track online customer journey, banner effectiveness, etc. These tools have not only enabled marketing teams to improve the customer experience, but also to be more autonomous in the use of data, allowing Vestiaire Collective’s data scientist to spend more time on high value-added projects, rather than on report creation. In addition, the business teams are very satisfied with Snowflake, both for the ease of use and for the quality, reliability and diversity of the data the solution provides access to.

"Even the top management is delighted with the improvements Snowflake has made to enable them to make the right decisions. Most of our internal users previously had to deal with Excel spreadsheets. Now they know how to access data and how to use it easily. In the future, we will continue to add data sources and use cases to Snowflake. This will include recommendation engines for our users and AB testing," concludes Aleksander Djurka.