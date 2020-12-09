Versa Networks Introduces High-Performance Connectivity via Secure SD-WAN with AWS Transit Gateway Connect

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Versa Networks announced a new capability connecting Versa Secure SD-WAN, on-premises, and cloud branches with applications and resources in Amazon Web Services (AWS) using the new high-performance AWS Transit Gateway Connect feature, an AWS Transit Gateway attachment type that enables AWS customers to connect third-party SD-WAN hubs and network virtual appliances with AWS Transit Gateway. As a result, businesses can now benefit from AWS Transit Gateway peering connections for up to 5 Gbps of bandwidth per GRE tunnel, while continuing to leverage the high-performance, application and SLA-aware network via the Versa Traffic Engineered Protocol.

AWS Transit Gateway connects Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (Amazon VPCs) and on-premises networks through a central hub. Versa Director now integrates with AWS Transit Gateway Connect APIs to deliver an automated, one-click solution for connecting Versa Secure SD-WAN, on-premises and multi-cloud branch locations to each other and with Amazon VPCs. Versa customers can now easily connect Versa Secure SD-WAN with AWS Transit Gateway for a high-performance and simplified connection between their branch offices, applications and resources in Amazon VPCs.

The native integration with AWS Transit Gateway Connect allows customers to deploy high-bandwidth Versa Cloud Gateways in AWS leveraging the Versa centralised management and orchestration. Customers can also leverage Versa Analytics and monitoring capabilities for end-to-end visibility and tracking of application performance all in one dashboard.

By integrating with AWS Transit Gateway Connect, Versa enables customers to monitor user traffic when accessing cloud-based AWS applications over Versa Secure SD-WAN or using AWS as the transit network to connect on-premise branches. Customers also benefit from Layer-7 application and SLA-aware networking features, and performance enhancing features such as application acceleration provided by Versa Secure SD-WAN. Versa Secure SD-WAN is uniquely positioned to leverage AWS Transit Gateway due to its differentiated architecture, Versa Traffic Engineered Protocol, and robust feature set.

New Versa Director capabilities integrate with AWS Transit Gateway Connect APIs using workflows and automation to abstract the configuration requirements of AWS and deliver a simplified, guided experience for configuration. AWS Transit Gateway Connect seamlessly integrates into customers’ enterprise networking architecture as a transit hub to connect their branches with each other and with Amazon VPCs.

Versa is the specialize in SASE and Secure SD-WAN, uniquely combining full-featured SD-WAN, comprehensive integrated security, scalable advanced routing, genuine multi-tenancy, and sophisticated analytics on-premises and in the cloud to meet WAN Edge requirements for small to very large enterprises, as well as Service Providers. Versa enables secure, scalable, and reliable enterprise-wide networking, increasing multi-cloud application performance and dramatically driving down costs (CapEx and OpEx). Versa Secure SD-WAN and SASE are available on-premises, hosted through Service Providers, cloud-delivered, and via the Versa Titan service for Lean IT.

Pricing and Availability

The new Versa Director solution is available as part of Versa’s Secure SD-WAN feature set starting today. For more information, please refer to Versa documentation.