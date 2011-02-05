Versa Networks Included in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Reports Covering WAN Edge Infrastructure (SD-WAN), Network Firewalls and Security Service Edge

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Versa Networks announced it has met rigorous criteria of Gartner for inclusion in three Magic Quadrant reports related to Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) – the 2021 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure1 (now SD-WAN) report, the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls2 report, and the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge3 report.

Versa is included in these Magic Quadrant reports for its ability to execute and completeness of vision in each technology category. Versa is one of only three vendors – and the only privately held, solely-SASE focused vendor – included in all three Magic Quadrant reports.

According to Gartner, “SASE converges networking (for example, SD-WAN and L4 stateful firewall) and network security services (such as SWG, CASB and ZTNA) into a single-vendor product sold as an integrated service, rather than as separate products.”4

Gartner also says, “Vendors that lack the broad suite of capabilities required for SASE will be unable to compete long term in this market and will be regarded as primarily fitting the tactical needs of only a smaller number of end-user organizations. IT vendor goals of maximizing revenue and account control by delivering a single, end-to-end solution are enabled with a SASE offering.”4

Gartner also states, “SASE mandates the use of cloud edge for a significant portion of the networking and security services provided, although some SASE use cases still require a portion of the service to be delivered locally (e.g., SD-WAN’s dynamic application steering between access links and basic firewall). Stronger and more mature SASE offerings will have a larger portion of the service hosted from the cloud edge.” Further, “SASE mandates an integrated multiservice offering with a single policy and enforcement construct for security.”4

Versa SASE delivers tightly integrated services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS™) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa began delivering SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, Edge Compute Protection, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) more than five years ago. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content. As the leader in the fastest growing security and networking category, SASE, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security.

Note 1 – Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure,” by Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Evan Zeng, on Sept. 20, 2021.

Note 2 – Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls,” by Rajpreet Kaur, Jeremy D’Hoinne, Nat Smith, and Adam Hils, on Nov. 1, 2021.

Note 3 – Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge,” by John Watts, Craig Lawson, Charlie Winckless, and Aaron McQuade, on Feb. 15, 2022.

Note 4 – Gartner, Inc. “Forecast Analysis: Secure Access Service Edge, Worldwide,” by Joe Skorupa and Nat Smith, on July 27, 2021.