Versa Launches Industry’s First Unified SASE Solution for Lean IT, Democratizing SASE for Organizations of Any Size

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, announced that it has made several industry-leading Versa SASE services available on Versa Titan, the solution designed for Lean IT organisations. As the industry’s only complete Lean IT SASE solution, Versa Titan is the industry’s first to tightly integrate full-featured SD-WAN, networking, and application and network analytics with full-stack security capabilities for Lean IT organisations.

Leveraging Versa’s unique Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture found in VOS™ (Versa Operating System), Versa Titan delivers Lean IT’s most comprehensive integration of SASE networking and security elements in a single software image, adding new Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) to Titan’s existing SD-WAN, routing, Next Generation Firewall (NGFW), IDS/IPS, Anti-Virus/Anti-Malware, and User and Entity Behavior Analytics.

With these updates to Versa Titan, the company’s industry-leading SASE services are now packaged for Lean IT in an easy-to-deploy, easy-to-manage solution that allows organisations of all sizes to configure best-in-class networking and security policies, spin up branch sites, secure access, and stop threats within a matter of minutes. No other Lean IT solution can match how quickly and easily Versa Titan’s SASE services are deployed and configured. Its zero-touch provisioning and single management interface address the orchestration needs of a Lean IT SASE deployment, which organisations reveal can take up to two weeks for other SASE solutions.

Versa Titan is designed for organisations that may lack security or network-focused engineers and architects, risk and compliance teams, and onsite hardware technicians. Organisations looking to take advantage of the multi-cloud can leverage Versa Titan’s highly elastic and easy integrations, including default configurations and templates that provide a low barrier to entry to launching a SASE architecture in a self-guided, intuitive way. It offers an intuitive management dashboard controlled via a web browser and mobile app, and its simplified licensing model delivers a hassle-free purchasing experience. Versa Titan is also designed to help channel partners, MSPs and VARs enhance their customers’ networking and security needs in an easy-to-use hosted service.

With competing SASE solutions designed and integrated in a complex, disjointed manner and not equipped for organisations with smaller IT teams, Versa recognized that SMB, SME, and Lean IT Enterprise customers need a SASE service that is turnkey. Versa Titan delivers comprehensive SASE services as a unified solution through a single management interface with access to cloud-native services addressing the needs of smaller organisations. The solution increases Lean IT security with consistent SASE security policies across all branches and individual users, eliminating security gaps and vulnerabilities introduced when connecting multiple security solutions. Versa Titan also delivers significant increases in business and application performance for multi-cloud and on-premises deployments.