January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Veritas Technologies announced the launch of Veritas NetBackup™ 9. NetBackup 9 delivers significant new features to provide customers with additional choices for deployment across edge, core and cloud, while increasing operational simplicity.

NetBackup 9 has been designed to answer the needs of customers operating demanding multi-cloud data centers with heterogenous environments that require a data protection platform without compromise. With NetBackup 9, Veritas now adds Flex Scale, offering customers a scale-out deployment option based on Veritas’ validated reference design. This new architecture provides a hyperconverged approach to data protection that delivers cloud-like simplicity and scalability in an on-premises data center. With NetBackup Flex Scale, businesses no longer need to forecast capacity needs and provision in anticipation of future growth. Instead, they are able to simply add more nodes as required. By empowering enterprises to extend their standardization on Veritas to include scale-out, customers can be freed from the management complexity associated with disparate point solutions for data protection.

NetBackup 9 Delivers Scale-out Architecture with Flex Scale

NetBackup 9 is already available in more flexible deployment modes than is offered by any player in the industry. With the inclusion of its new scale-out hyperconverged mode, Veritas continues to expand customer choice while reducing complexity, cost and risk. NetBackup software-defined deployment modes now include:

• NetBackup – in the cloud, on Build-Your-Own Server (BYOS), purpose-built appliances and virtual appliances

• NetBackup Flex – secure, multitenant containerized deployment

• NetBackup Flex Scale – a software-defined, automated, hyperconverged solution for next-generation data centers

Franklin Jaya, IT Platform Architecture Manager, Banco Pichincha said: “We have long depended on NetBackup to keep our critical data protected. I’m excited about having a scale-out option in the industry leading backup and recovery solution.”

NetBackup 9 Delivers Operational Simplicity

The launch of NetBackup 9 further reinforces Veritas’ focus on abstracting the complexity of enterprise IT. NetBackup streamlines management of the most dynamic environments through orchestrated automation of discovery, protection, and recovery. This latest release adds:

• Advanced, policy-driven automation to manage all aspects of deployment, provisioning, scaling, load-balancing, cloud integration and recovery operations.

• Auto discovery of workloads to accelerate time-to-value for data protection services, eliminate gaps in protection and reduce risk.

• API-first focus that expands and deepens integrations into enterprises existing toolchains and cloud-based workflows.

• Simplified enterprise data protection for mission-critical OpenStack environments.

Ashish Nadkarni, Group Vice President at IDC, said: “Enterprises are looking to modernize their data center operations through private and hybrid clouds, and this extends to scale-out architectural approaches. NetBackup 9 is designed to help customers standardize data protection across their environment, implementing operational simplicity regardless of workload, cloud or deployment model. With Veritas’ heritage of providing enterprise-class data protection, enterprises can now consume software-defined NetBackup in the cloud, as BYOS and purpose-built appliances, and now in a new, hyperconverged scale-out deployment mode – giving customers the breadth of diverse workload coverage – all from a single platform.”

NetBackup 9 also includes new features to simplify enterprise data protection for mission-critical OpenStack environments. Utilizing OpenStack native APIs, NetBackup 9 delivers seamless integration, multi-tenant controls, and intuitive self-service management. In addition to offering scalability and performance benefits, NetBackup 9 can dramatically reduce costs and the burden of administrative management while ensuring high-performance backup and recovery operations for OpenStack, both on-premise and in public clouds.

With today’s launch, Veritas builds on the position of NetBackup as the market-leading and most flexible data protection solution available, to offer even more choice. NetBackup solutions secure data protection, eliminate silos, reduce risk to ransomware attacks, help ensure compliance and governance requirements are met, and maximize ROI.

NetBackup 9 is available now.