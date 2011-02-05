Veritas Technologies Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Information Archiving

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Veritas Technologies announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving.

The acceleration of digital transformation initiatives combined with the shift to hybrid work has caused a massive rise in the amount of data being generated from an increasingly diverse range of sources. As workforces become more distributed across the enterprise, the use of messaging, video and collaboration tools have skyrocketed, requiring organizations to bolster their data management, privacy and compliance practices across all platforms where critical data resides.

As a recognized global leader in data protection and management, Veritas can address this challenge with a unified and integrated digital compliance service that spans across data capture, visibility, archiving, supervision and discovery, supported both on-prem and in the cloud.

Over the past year, Veritas has continued to invest in advancing its digital compliance offerings, including:

The acquisition of Globanet, which has strengthened capabilities of Veritas’ offerings by adding the ability to natively capture, classify, monitor, and discover against virtually any content source.

Rapid development of end-to-end SaaS-based eDiscovery and supervision offerings with Merge1 integration to easily configure and collect content for more than 120 sources, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WhatsApp, We Chat, SMS, Amazon S3, YouTube, Redtail, and others.

Metadata enrichment and analytics to illuminate and manage relevant data at its source, including personal data identification, unequaled privacy protection via 140+ AI-based policies, and 1,000+ classification patterns including ransomware, sentiment analysis and language detection.