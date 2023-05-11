Vercara’s UltraDDR proven to have high efficacy for detection of nefarious content

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

Vercara reports that its DNS-layer threat detection and response service, UltraDDR (DNS Detection and Response), detected 87 percent of malicious executable files in an independent evaluation. AV-TEST conducted the assessment, finding that UltraDDR also detected over 84 percent of links to other malicious content. This level of detection efficacy, arguably the most critical consideration in determining the effectiveness of a protective DNS solution, is an outlier in the marketplace, where other commercial solutions tend to achieve efficacy of approximately 50 percent, at best.

Vercara contracted with AV-TEST, a respected third-party security testing company, to provide an independent assessment of the efficacy of the UltraDDR solution. AV-TEST’s rigorous process involved querying UltraDDR for 3,224 malicious hostnames, including a combination of executable files, links to other files with malicious content and phishing sites.

“Our exhaustive testing shows that Vercara’s UltraDDR offered effective protection against malicious PE files, non-PE files and phishing websites,” said Ulf Lösche, division manager R&D at AV-TEST.

UltraDDR identifies and prevents attacks for devices inside and outside of a network, detecting compromises in real-time. Most internet transactions begin with a DNS query to a recursive resolver, and this interaction – before communication is established with a remote domain – is an ideal point to apply security controls like UltraDDR. UltraDDR monitors DNS queries, and if a domain is flagged as malicious, the connection is prevented or the request is diverted. Ransomware, malware, phishing and other malicious content are consequently thwarted.

To determine and apply domain risk scores that drive decisioning, UltraDDR uses an adversary infrastructure data lake, powered by HYAS Infosec. The data lake includes data from hundreds of sources culled over multiple years and continuously updates data and relationships, ingesting billions of pieces each day, to analyse and identify relationships indicative of malicious infrastructure and to give UltraDDR a distinct advantage in detection efficacy.

AV-TEST GmbH is an independent supplier of services in the fields of IT Security and Antivirus Research, focusing on the detection and analysis of the latest malicious software and its use in comprehensive comparative testing of security products.