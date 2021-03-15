Veracode Tackles Cybersecurity Skills Gap with Launch of The Hacker Games Secure coding competition challenges university students to hack and patch real-life apps online

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Veracode, the largest global provider of application security testing (AST) solutions, announced today the launch of the Veracode Hacker Games. The two-week collegiate competition will challenge computer science and cybersecurity student teams from eight leading universities across the U.S. and the U.K., including University of Virginia, Tufts and University of Warwick, to test their secure coding skills and give them the opportunity to win individual prizes, plus $15,000 in charitable donations for the top universities.

“With mounting pressure on developers to deliver software that is secure and keeps society safe from harmful cyberattacks, gaining foundational security knowledge translates to fewer exploitable problems during production and after deployment,” said Chris Wysopal, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Veracode. “Yet, training around secure coding is almost absent at the university level. We’ve launched The Veracode Hacker Games to help universities make secure coding a core part of their computer science and cybersecurity curriculum, while giving students an edge when it comes to putting their skills to the test in a real-world environment.”

Industry Research Paints a Picture of the Skills Gap

By empowering the next generation of software developers to write secure code at the start of the development cycle, organizations will be able to better manage their risk profile.

• Hackers are becoming more sophisticated, now attacking every 39 seconds according to a recent study by the University of Maryland1

• According to IBM, the average total cost of a data breach for a company is nearly four million USD2

• Currently, only 3 percent of U.S. bachelor’s degree graduates have cybersecurity-related skills (National Center for Education Statistics)3 and in the UK only five undergraduate computer science degrees are certified by the UK’s National Cyber Security Center for cyber security content (National Cyber Security Center)4

Ming Chow, Associate Teaching Professor, Tufts University, said, “As educators, our job is to ensure the next generation is fully prepared for the challenges they will face in their careers. In this case, software development and security need to become tightly integrated from the start. The Hacker Games provides the perfect setting to put those skills to the test in a way that is engaging, fun and representative of real-world scenarios.”