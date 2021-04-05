Veracode Launches Technology Alliance Program

April 2021 by MARC JACOB

Veracode announced the launch of the Veracode Technology Alliance Program (TAP), making it easier for organizations to implement, manage, and scale their software security programs, reducing friction and speeding time-to-market. The program, which already incorporates a dozen providers including Accurics, Imperva®, ServiceNow, and ThreadFix, provides in-depth access to products, a developer toolkit with APIs, technical validation, and co-marketing opportunities.

The new program complements and extends Veracode’s broad technology ecosystem that incorporates strategic alliances with leading cloud platforms and integrations with dozens of DevOps providers. Veracode Technology Alliance Program members will empower their customers with a structured framework to deliver secure software at scale, modernize their environments with SaaS-based software security, and cost effectively demonstrate the clear business value of secure coding.