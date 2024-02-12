Veracode Elected Customer Choice by Gartner for the Fourth Consecutive Time

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Veracode stands out in the latest Gartner 2023 Voice of the Customer report. For the fourth consecutive year, Veracode has been awarded the world-renowned "Customer’s Choice" trust mark, placing it in the upper right quadrant of the report and making it one of the undisputed leaders in the industry.

Veracode stands out for its impressive recommendation score of 94%, demonstrating the company’s commitment to its customers. It also stands out for its high number of positive reviews, with an impressive total of 100, placing it in second place.

The company maintained its strong position as the "Customer Choice for Mid-Sized Companies" in the Application Security (AST) category for organizations with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion. The company was also recognized as a Promising Choice in Asia Pacific (APAC), underlining its growing global reach.

Veracode has regained its place in the Promising Choice category after a brief absence in 2022.

Veracode’s ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, its outstanding performance and this recognition from Gartner reinforce its position as a leader in application security. As more organizations look to strengthen their online security, Veracode continues to be at the forefront of addressing these critical needs.