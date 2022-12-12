Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Venari Security has announced V-Comply

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Venari Security has announced V-Comply, its new solution that helps organisations monitor and validate their encryption standards in line with regulations. Uniquely, V-Comply can monitor the level of encryption for every session in transit and identify deviations in real-time.

For highly regulated industries, falling foul of regulatory compliance is not an option. Governments and industry regulators are increasingly mandating that data in transit be encrypted to defined standards. As a result, organisations must be able to provide evidence that they are meeting encryption requirements to secure and safeguard user data.
With V-Comply, organisations can measure, validate and report on their internal encrypted communications via an easily deployable SaaS-based solution. The flexibility offered by the platform future-proofs organisations against any modifications in regulations for encrypted traffic across markets, sectors and geographies. Ultimately, this enables organisations to minimise risk and demonstrate that they’re meeting the ever-growing list of privacy rules and

Venari Security is the only company focused on encrypted traffic analysis (ETA) without decryption. While historically, it has been a challenge to understand and analyse encrypted traffic across an organisation’s infrastructure, Venari Security’s approach meets this need while simultaneously avoiding the requirement for decryption and maintaining transactional and end-user privacy of organisations’ data.

V-Comply can be integrated with other solutions for live compliance reporting.


See previous articles

    

See next articles













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 