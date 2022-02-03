Venari Security establishes a new Tunis Centre of Excellence

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Venari Security is announcing the opening of its Centre of Excellence in Tunis, Tunisia. The centre will become a hub for more than twenty talented development, research and cyber specialists representing the start of Venari Security’s significant investment in the region.

The company plans to double the size of its workforce in Tunis in 2022, increasing to over forty employees and generating new opportunities for cyber security specialists. The team will develop Venari Security’s Encrypted Traffic Analysis (ETA) platform. Without decryption, the platform leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and behavioural analytics, allowing organisations to better understand their encrypted traffic attack surface by detecting abnormal behaviour and adhering to internal and regulatory compliance.

Regulations worldwide are driving massive uptake in end-to-end encryption to support customer data privacy while in transit and at rest. 62% of the top 1000 global websites now support the TLS 1.3, ensuring full end-to-end encryption. Whilst encryption provides privacy and regulatory compliance, risks remain with the organisation. Attackers can still breach the organisation’s perimeter, enabling them to move undetected through an organisation’s network. Venari Security helps organisations gain unrivalled visibility into activity on their encrypted networks to help them remain compliant and identify suspicious behaviour.

Last year, Venari Security raised $8.1 million in a 2021 Series A funding round. High-profile industry backers include Lane Bess, Paddy McGuinness, Cris Conde, and more. The funding has allowed the business to create the Centre of Excellence in Tunis.

Venari Security will also look to host a series of networking events from mid to late February to connect the senior management of the Centre of Excellence with local business leaders.

The Centre of Excellence will open on 16th February 2022 at City Lake Center situé à l’Avenue de l’Euro Les Berges du Lac 2, Tunis.