Veego Raises $13 Million Series A Funding to Provide CSPs with Actionable Connected Home Insights

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Veego Software announced the closing of its $13 million Series A financing round led by Magenta Venture Partners, a venture capital firm focused on early-stage Israeli startups in the artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, and enterprise software domains. The round also includes continued support from existing investors, State of Mind Ventures (SOMV), Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH, North First Ventures (N1V), Amdocs Ventures, as well as additional investors.

The Veego Data Platform optimizes the internet user experience in the connected home through the continuous measurement of user engagements with web-based devices and services. The company provides visibility, scoring and assessments to rank the user’s quality of experience in the context of the service being consumed and its unique connectivity needs. With Veego, the root causes for streaming breaks, low-resolution video, poor audio, gaming latency, dropped Zoom calls and countless other connected home problems can be identified and rectified before they occur. In many cases, Veego can be set to automatically resolve issues in seconds — launching a new era in connected home experience.