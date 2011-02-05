Veeam Strengthens Relationship with Amazon Web Services

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software announces several new highlights in regards to Amazon Web Services (AWS), including general availability of NEW Veeam Backup for AWS v2. Veeam has also achieved AWS Storage Competency status, further validating that Veeam solutions are proven to help solve customer challenges and meet business goals.

Veeam Backup for AWS, originally launched in Q4 2019, delivers AWS-native Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) backup and recovery that is both cost-effective and secure, available exclusively in AWS Marketplace in free, paid and bring your own license (BYOL) editions. Veeam Backup for AWS is capable of being implemented as a standalone AWS backup and disaster recovery solution for AWS-to-AWS backup, or integrated with the Veeam Platform, delivering seamless cloud mobility and data portability for backup, recovery and migration to, from and within any environment – cloud, virtual or physical.

Veeam Backup for AWS has seen fast adoption among users looking to protect their workloads on AWS. The latest release of Veeam Backup for AWS includes numerous enhancements and new capabilities most requested by customers and partners, including:

• AWS disaster recovery to protect against regional outages by replicating and recovering Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) snapshots across AWS accounts and AWS Regions.

• Integration with the newly released changed block tracking (CBT) API to shrink backup windows as well as compute and storage costs.

• Application consistent snapshots and backups of running Amazon EC2 instances without shutting down or disconnecting attached Amazon EBS volumes.

• Public RESTful API to securely connect external applications and workflows to integrate with and manage Veeam Backup for AWS.

Veeam’s status as an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) has been elevated with the recent achievement of AWS Storage Competency status. Veeam has demonstrated significant success in helping customers evaluate, implement, and use the techniques and technologies of effectively moving, using and protecting data to and on AWS, including archive, backup and restore, business continuity/disaster recovery, and primary storage.

Veeam continues to listen to customer and partner feedback and has additional AWS-native backup and recovery enhancements planned for Veeam Backup for AWS and Veeam Backup & Replication™ in coming months. With even easier data protection and portability across on-premises and AWS cloud environments, Veeam customers will have unparalleled choice and flexibility of where data lives for availability and cost-efficiencies.

Availability

The latest release of Veeam Backup for AWS is now available in AWS Marketplace.

Customers can deploy the fully-featured free edition, which provides backup of 10 Amazon EC2 instances, here. Paid options include a pay-for-what-you-use metered offering for standalone AWS backup and disaster recovery, or Veeam Platform integrated options that utilize flexible Veeam Universal Licenses.