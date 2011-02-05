Veeam Releases Next Generation of Data Backup with Highly Anticipated NEW Veeam Availability Suite V10

February 2020 by MARC JACOB

Veeam® Software announced the general availability of NEW Veeam Availability Suite™ v10, ushering in the next generation of data protection capabilities that increase data availability, portability, and extensibility. First introduced in 2008 as Veeam Backup & Replication™, Veeam’s flagship Backup solution – Veeam Availability Suite – now delivers modern file data protection for Networked Attached Storage (NAS), Multi-VM Instant Recovery™ to automate disaster recovery (DR) and greatly enhanced ransomware protection. With greater platform extensibility, data mining through APIs, and more than 150 major enhancements, Veeam has launched the industry’s most robust solution for complete data management and protection for hybrid-cloud environments.

As organizations adopt hybrid cloud strategies to fuel rapid Digital Transformation, data is becoming critical to business success. With this laser focus on data innovation to drive business acceleration, new challenges have emerged in ensuring all data is agile, available, and connected. According to the 2019 Veeam Cloud Data Management Report, 73% of organizations are failing to meet users’ demands for uninterrupted access to applications and data; many companies are now looking to embrace Cloud Data Management to better meet protection needs and leverage the power of their data. Veeam has extended the solution to be both broader and deeper with more platform support and advanced capabilities enabling organizations to be in better control of their data so they can meet their most important business objectives.

Veeam Availability Suite v10 protects modern workloads at scale with broader backup capabilities, achieves increased security via immutable backups with S3 Object Lock, and empowers deeper ecosystem API integration options, enabling organizations to save time, reduce costs and exceed recovery objectives.

Veeam Availability Suite v10 extends Veeam’s leadership in comprehensive Cloud Data Management, providing advanced protection for any application, any data, across any cloud. V10 delivers new capabilities that bring simplicity, flexibility and reliability, enabling businesses to achieve the following:

• Modernize and simplify the protection of large file shares and file servers with powerful NAS backup.

• Keep business running with the next-generation Instant Recovery engine, and Multi-VM Instant Recovery for disaster recovery from massive datacenter outages.

• Simplify off-site backup and get 100% bulletproof protection from ransomware and insider threats with enhanced S3 object storage integration and immutable backups.

• Reuse backup data to find new insights and put backups to work with greater platform extensibility and simplified third-party data analysis software integration with the NEW Veeam Data Integration API.

• Broader platform and ecosystem support including new, advanced capabilities for Linux, HPE Primera and HPE StoreOnce, Nutanix AHV, PostgreSQL, MySQL and more.

This latest release continues Veeam’s support for Microsoft Cloud services including integration with Veeam Availability Suite, Veeam Backup for Office 365 and Veeam Backup for Azure.

Veeam Availability Suite v10 is now available.