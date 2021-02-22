Veeam Releases New V11

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software announced general availability of NEW Veeam Backup & Replication™ v11, enabling the most advanced data protection solution for Cloud, Virtual, Physical and Enterprise workloads. With more than 200 new features and enhancements, the single solution for comprehensive data management is powerful and flexible enough to protect each phase of the data life cycle, while handling all the complexities of a multi-cloud environment for AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

451 Research reports that 69% of enterprises indicate at least 75% of their workforce can now effectively work remotely . With workloads accelerating to multi-cloud ecosystems and workers increasingly operating remotely, data is harder to manage and control than ever before. In response to the new data protection challenges customers faced in 2020 and in anticipation of those to come this year, the new V11 includes reliable security and ransomware protection that fends off increasing risks of cyberthreats now and into the future, delivering unprecedented resiliency for companies of any size.

New Veeam V11 enables businesses to leverage the following features as part of a complete data protection solution:

• Disaster Recovery with Veeam Continuous Data Protection (CDP): Eliminate downtime and minimize data loss for Tier-1 VMware workloads with built-in CDP and achieve immediate recoveries to a latest state or desired point in time providing the best recovery point objectives (RPOs).

• Reliable Ransomware Protection: Keep backups safe with immutable, hardened Linux repositories compliant with SEC 17a-4(f), FINRA 4511(c) and CFTC 1.31(c)-(d) regulations, preventing encryption by ransomware, accidental or malicious deletions; based on general-purpose servers, without any hardware lock-in.

• AWS S3 Glacier and Azure Blob Archive: Reduce the costs of long-term data archival and retention by up to 20 times and replace manual tape management with new native support for Amazon S3 Glacier (including Glacier Deep Archive) and Microsoft Azure Archive Storage through end-to-end backup life cycle management with Veeam Scale-out Backup Repository™ Archive Tier.

• Google Cloud Storage: New support for Google Cloud Storage for Veeam Scale-out Backup Repository Capacity Tier, providing greater choice of hot cloud object storage targets.

• Expanded Instant Recovery: Achieve the lowest recovery time objectives (RTOs) with powerful instant recovery for Microsoft SQL, Oracle databases and NAS file shares from the pioneer of Instant VM Recovery®.

• NEW Veeam Agent for Mac: Delivers end-user data backup for any macOS device, joining existing Veeam Agents for Microsoft Windows, Linux, IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris.

• Veeam-powered BaaS and DRaaS: Leverage the services, solutions and expertise needed to maximize the value of V11 by teaming up with Veeam-powered service providers for a fully managed backup experience.

Veeam delivers Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) to the market thanks to partnerships with leading cloud and managed service providers in over 180 countries. To ensure these services are seamlessly integrated into V11, NEW Veeam Service Provider Console v5 offers service providers a web-based platform for centralized management, monitoring and customer self-service access of data protection operations. Version 5 now features expanded backup management for Linux and Mac, monitoring and reporting of cloud-native AWS and Azure backups and enhanced security with multi-factor authentication (MFA), and powerful insider protection services.

New Veeam Availability Suite™ v11 combines the expansive backup and recovery features of Veeam Backup & Replication v11 with the monitoring, reporting and analytics capabilities of Veeam ONE™ v11, offering businesses complete data protection and visibility enabling customers to achieve unparalleled data availability, visibility and governance across multi-cloud environments. Furthermore, adding Veeam DR Pack, which includes Veeam Disaster Recovery Orchestrator (formerly Veeam Availability Orchestrator), to a new or previous purchase of either Veeam Availability Suite or Veeam Backup & Replication provides site recovery automation and DR testing to ensure business continuity.

New Veeam Backup & Replication v11 will be available for download today and all features are included in Veeam Universal License (VUL) – the portable, flexible, cloud-ready license for all workloads on premises and in the cloud. Universal licensing makes protecting different types of workloads easy across multi-cloud environments as licenses can be transferred between workloads at no additional cost. Veeam customers can choose to receive an additional 25 VUL licenses for six months at no additional cost to be used for AWS and Azure-native backup and recovery when upgrading to V11.