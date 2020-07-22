Veeam Named a Leader and Positioned Highest in Ability to Execute in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions . Not only does this mark the fourth time Gartner has recognized Veeam as a category Leader, but it is the first time Veeam is positioned highest overall in ability to execute. Veeam was also the only vendor to move higher in both ability to execute and in the completeness of vision categories. We believe this recognition further validates Veeam’s investment in delivering a complete Cloud Data Management portfolio to its customers and partners, fused with robust support that ensures data protection across physical, virtual and cloud environments.

“To us, being named a Leader by Gartner for the fourth time cements our commitment to lead the industry with innovation, execution, and delivering the most simple, flexible and reliable solutions for Cloud Data Management,” said Danny Allan, CTO and Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam. “With more than 375,000 customers and $1B in annual bookings, we continue to guide our customers through their digital transformation and Hybrid/Multi-cloud journeys at a time when data protection is paramount and leveraging data reuse for overall business value is critical.”

Veeam released Veeam Availability Suite (VAS) v10 earlier this year, delivering modern file data protection for Networked Attached Storage (NAS), Multi-VM Instant Recovery™ to automate disaster recovery (DR), and heightened ransomware protection. With greater platform extensibility, data mining through APIs, and more than 150 major enhancements, Veeam has launched the industry’s most robust solution for complete data management and protection for hybrid-cloud environments.

The report included analysis of 11 data center backup and recovery solutions vendors. We think now is a time when the move toward public cloud, heightened concerns over ransomware, and complexities associated with backup and data management are forcing I&O leaders to rearchitect their backup infrastructure and explore alternative solutions.