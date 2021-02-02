Veeam Expands Google Cloud Partnership

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software announced its expansion of public cloud support with the general availability of NEW Veeam Backup for Google Cloud Platform – completing Veeam’s support for all three major public cloud providers. With the majority of organizations now running hybrid or multi-cloud environments and 72% of those using public cloud currently having more than one vendor in place , Google Cloud is one of the top five-largest public cloud infrastructure providers worldwide . With this new offering, Veeam delivers a single platform to protect, secure and manage all applications and data – cloud, virtual and physical – enabling organizations to accelerate hybrid-cloud adoption.

Veeam helps customers address security and data protection responsibilities by delivering Google Cloud backup and recovery to protect and secure applications and data, utilizing and automating Google Cloud-native technologies to quickly and reliably overcome any cloud data loss.

New functionality of Veeam Backup for Google Cloud Platform includes:

• Google Cloud-Native: Simple yet powerful web UI, deployable from the Google Cloud Marketplace starts protecting data in minutes; Policy-Based Automation of Google Cloud-native snapshots for fast and frequent recovery points, and rapid full- and file-level recovery options to overcome any cloud data loss.

• Cost Optimization: Industry-first cost calculation to align service-level objectives (SLOs) with budgets while avoiding cloud overspend; back up to Google Cloud object storage for cost-effective long-term retention and compliance.

• Security: Overcome security threats including ransomware as well as insider threats by isolating backup data from production (cross-project/cross-region); layered security to protect against brute force attacks with multi-factor authentication (MFA).

• Hybrid-Ready: Portable data format and integration with Veeam Backup & Replication™ external repositories enables easy recovery outside of Google Cloud; utilizes flexible Veeam Universal Licensing (VUL) to simplify license management and enable Cloud Mobility.

New Veeam Backup for Google Cloud Platform FREE edition (up to 10 Google Cloud workloads can be backed up with unlimited restore options and basic support) and BYOL edition (VUL with flexible Cloud Data Management and production 24/7 support) is available now in the Google Cloud Marketplace.