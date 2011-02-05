Veeam Announces NEW Veeam Availability Orchestrator v3

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software to announce NEW Veeam Availability Orchestrator (VAO) v3 and NEW DR Pack, which provides businesses up to 80% cost savings while immediately receiving a purpose-built disaster recovery (DR) planning and compliance solution for ALL workloads, dramatically simplifying and improving DR and business continuity by eliminating the need for difficult upfront decision making around what workloads not to protect. Veeam also provided a unique preview of what the company is planning for upcoming product releases. Keeping true to its reputation for simplified innovation and also addressing the current mass transition to work from home environments, Veeam continues to put the data and business continuity needs of its customers and partners at the forefront of its product development.

This new release brings full recovery orchestration support for NetApp ONTAP snapshots, enabling users to reliably ensure the continuity of their IT services at any scale through extensible recovery orchestration from Veeam-powered backups and replicas and array-based replication. VAO v3 offers a unique range of capabilities that can help businesses to achieve necessary levels of DR planning and compliance by automatically testing,dynamically documenting and executing disaster recovery plans in as little as 1-click, from single applications to entire sites.

New VAO v3 adds additional capabilities to offer extensible recovery orchestration from array-based replication for all NetApp ONTAP customers. This new feature, Storage Orchestration Plans, will enable customers to orchestrate failover on NetApp ONTAP storage to a secondary recovery site, whether it be a DR site or a new datacenter in the case of datacenter migration.

VAO enables Veeam and NetApp ONTAP users to:

• Maximize service availability. Get near-zero RTOs and RPOs for all applications and data with full recovery orchestration support for NetApp ONTAP snapshots as well as Veeam-powered backups and replicas.

• Skyrocket operational efficiencies. Eliminate manual, expensive processes with comprehensive one-click orchestration and automation for DR and migrations.

• Plan with total confidence. Constantly validate recoverability and compliance of DR plans with fully automated, non-disruptive testing and documentation.

In addition, VAO v3 makes necessary Disaster Recovery (DR) planning accessible for all workloads with a new DR Pack offer ideal for current users of Veeam Backup & Replication™ or Veeam Availability Suite™, immediately providing a purpose-built DR planning and compliance solution. General availability is expected within the next 30 days.

In addition to VAO v3, Veeam also provided a glimpse into its future product roadmap during VeeamON, specifically:

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v5

As the transition to the work from home environment explodes, Microsoft Teams usage has increased to more than 75 million daily active users as employees strive to communicate, collaborate and stay productive. NEW Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v5 makes it easier than ever for users to quickly restore and find documents and files from within Microsoft Teams. As Veeam’s fastest growing product, with downloads by more than 120,000 organizations, representing over 12 million user mailboxes, the latest version of Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 will build on the product growth and momentum to deliver native backup and recovery for Microsoft Teams, providing the fastest and easiest recovery for Teams data in the industry.

With native APIs for Teams, Veeam will provide an innovative approach to native backup and recovery for Microsoft Teams with full support for the following capabilities:

• Reliable Teams Backup: Protect Teams data but also channels, settings and tabs.

• Industry-leading Restores: Provides a fast and easy recovery experience built for Teams.

• Unmatched eDiscovery: Enables granular search and find across Teams components.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v5 will be generally available in Q3, 2020.

Veeam Availability Suite

Forty-four percent of global enterprises are being hindered in their digital transformation journeys due to unreliable, legacy technologies, according to the Veeam 2020 Data Protection Trends Report. In response, Veeam provided a highly-anticipated sneak peek into a few select new features slated for future updates to Veeam’s flagship product, Veeam Availability Suite, widely known as the next generation of data protection with capabilities that increase data availability, portability, and extensibility of modern data environments.

As Veeam continues to lead enterprises through their journey to digital transformation, multiple new features of the upcoming Veeam Availability Suite were demonstrated in the following three areas:

• Near Continuous Data Protection (CDP): Provides VM replication with Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) of seconds for tier-one VMware vSphere workloads.

• Object Storage Integratons: Leverage the cloud to extend scale-out backup repository capacity with Google Cloud Storage support for Capacity Tier, reduce long term retention costs with AWS Glacier, AWS Glacier Deep Archive and Microsoft Azure Blob Storage Archive Tier support for Archive Tier.

• Instant Recovery: Enhanced instant recovery with instant recovery of ANY backup to a Microsoft Hyper-V VM, instant publishing of NAS Backup content, and instant recovery of Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle databases.