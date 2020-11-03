Vectra appoints Garry Veale as regional director for the United Kingdom and Ireland

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Vectra® announced the appointment of Garry Veale as regional director for the United Kingdom and Ireland, following another calendar quarter of exceptional business growth. As NDR continues to gain momentum and recognition as essential to business security operations and incident response, Veale will play a pivotal role in driving the continued success of Vectra expansion across the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic and this year’s move to remote working has accelerated digital transformation and cloud adoption across enterprises. The adoption of this new workplace practice has enabled attacker to adapt their behaviours and techniques to take advantage of this new and evolving threat landscape. In tandem, security teams have had to quickly alter the way they have defended their organisations.

Security teams recognise that prevention security cannot keep attackers from getting inside their organisations’ network and have taken a new approach by implementing NDR, which detects and responds rapidly to active threats in cloud, data center, IoT, and enterprise infrastructures to stop data breaches. Since its launch more than five years ago, Vectra has become the NDR platform of choice for both enterprises and the public sector in the UK and Ireland.

Veale has a proven track record of leading field sales organisations to overachieve and accelerate revenue, profit and value generation across cloud, cybersecurity, SaaS and services markets. His experience includes delivering sustainable growth across multiple organisations from innovative start-ups, to complex multinational organisations that target the enterprise segment across the UK, Ireland, EMEA and international theatres.

The Cognito™ NDR platform from Vectra applies AI to detect, respond, hunt for and investigate hidden cyberthreats that evade traditional security controls and spread inside cloud, data centre, IoT, and enterprise infrastructures. Recently, Vectra announced Cognito Detect™ for Office 365, which integrates with Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) and Microsoft Azure Sentinel. Vectra is the first and only NDR solution provider to leverage an identity- and account-based approach to security enforcement. Vectra also recently joined the Chronicle Index Partner Program and is the proud recipient of the 2020 SC Awards Europe for best customer service.