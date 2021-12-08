Search
VdS-FireSafety Cologne 2021 on 8th/9th December

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

On 8th and 9th December 2021, the next VdS-FireSafety Cologne will be held at Koelnmesse – this year again with expert confer-ences, an expert trade fair, free themed forums and the new format VdS-FireSafetyTalk.

Cologne, August 06th 2021. Fire protection professionals can look forward to 8th and 9th December 2021: the VdS Training Center is looking optimistically towards the end of the year and expects to be able to hold VdS-FireSafety Cologne 2021 on these days once more complete with an expert trade fair, themed forums and expert conferences.

Seven expert conferences

VdS-FireSafety Cologne is one of the industry’s most important events of the year for structural, organisational and technical fire prevention and protection and is renowned for its high-calibre spe-cialist audience. This is due not least to the conferences with their in-depth expert knowledge, which take place in the rooms around the exhibition hall. Here is an overview of this year’s expert confer-ences and dates:
-  50th Professional Development Seminar for Fire Protection Managers, 8th/9th Dec 2021
-  Fire Extinguishing Systems International, 8th/9th Dec 2021
-  Fire Detection and Alarm Systems, 9th Dec 2021
-  Smoke and Heat Exhaust Ventilation Systems, 9th Dec 2021
-  Structural fire protection, 8th Dec 2021
-  Construction and Fire Protection in NRW, 9th Dec 2021
-  New: Hydrant systems, impulse conference, 8th Dec 2021 International expert conference “Fire Extinguishing Systems”

This year’s “Fire Extinguishing Systems” expert conference is a two-day event with an international focus (as in every second year). It covers a wide range of current topics relating to the technology and regulation of fire extinguishing systems, as always with a great deal of practical relevance, exciting international application scenarios and opportunities for discussion.

The topics include innovations and new regulations in sprinkler, wa-ter mist and gas extinguishing systems, lessons learned from cases of damage with different types of systems, and special protection concepts for lithium-batteries and warehouses. Simultaneous Ger-man-English interpretation will be provided for all lectures.

Future Forum and the new live VdS-FireSafetyTalk

As in previous years, the Future Forum will be held on a stage in the exhibition hall, where all visitors to the fair can attend presentations on innovative topics free of charge.

Here, trade fair visitors can also experience the second VdS-FireSafetyTalk live: renowned experts will discuss current topics of particular concern to the fire prevention and protection industry. The first VdS-FireSafetyTalk in April 2021, staged as a purely online event due to the Corona pandemic, demonstrated the success of this new format by attracting a total of over 600 viewers to the livestreams.

Comprehensive hygiene concept

Corona protection measures will of course be in effect throughout VdS-FireSafety Cologne 2021.

Further information on VdS-FireSafety Cologne 2021 can be found at vds.de/fire-safety

BU (VdS-BrandSchutzTage_Fachmesse.jpg):

VdS-FireSafety Cologne 2021 is again expected to offer a large-scale trade fair and supporting programme.

BU (VdS-BrandSchutzTage_Zukunftsforum.jpg):
In 2021, the large stage in the exhibition hall of VdS-FireSafety Cologne 2021 will also accommodate the VdS-FireSafetyTalk with expert panel dis-cussions on current topics from the industry.

VdS is one of the world’s most renowned and prestigious institutions for corporate security and safety, specialising in fire protection, security, cyber-security and natural disaster prevention. The services include risk assessments, on-site inspections, certifications of products, companies and professionals, and a comprehensive training and publication programme. The VdS seal of approval enjoys an excellent reputation in professional circles and among decision-makers. VdS clients include industrial and commercial businesses in all industries, leading international manufacturers, system houses and professional specialists, as well as risk-conscious banks and insurers. More information at www.vds.de/en




