Vaultree Raises $12.8 million Series A Funding Round

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Vaultree announced that it has closed a $12.8 million series A growth investment round, bringing the company’s total funding to $16.1 million. The series A investment is led by Molten Ventures together with Ten Eleven Ventures, and builds on Vaultree’s October 2021 seed round of $3.3 million. Additional A-round investors include top global cybersecurity company SentinelOne, along with Elkstone Partners, CircleRock Capital, Cyber Club London and prominent cybersecurity experts. Vaultree will use proceeds from this funding round to advance sales, marketing and product development of its data-in-use encryption technology.

With data breaches at an all time high and new ransomware attacks on the rise in virtually every industry, the need for a security breakthrough is more urgent than ever. Current solutions rely on decrypting sensitive data in order to process it, in turn resulting in significant financial, cyber, privacy, legal and business risk in the event of a leak.

Vaultree’s end-to-end encryption makes it possible to work with fully encrypted data without the need to decrypt the information or surrender security keys. The solution enables Searchable (SE) and Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) at close to plaintext speed – a major leap forward in the secure, scalable processing of data. Unlike common data-at-rest or data-in-transit security controls, Vaultree has developed fully functional data-in-use encryption technology to protect data all of the time — whether in use, at rest or in transit — with no noticeable decline in performance.

With data in a persistent state of encryption, even when breaches happen and firewalls and other tools in the first line of defense fail, the data that bad actors are able to extract is undecipherable and therefore useless to them. Data-in-use encryption aligns exactly with the principle of zero trust; processing encrypted search and computations over data utilizing standard hardware without ever having to decrypt at the server level. As the new standard for encryption for enterprise, Vaultree’s offering shifts the focus from superficial to foundational security.