Varonis comment: NCSC - British public help report one million suspicious emails

June 2020 by Matt Lock, Technical Director UK at Varonis

Following the NCSC’s announcement that it has received one million reports of suspicious emails from the British public – Matt Lock, Technical Director UK at Varonis offers the following comment:

“When cybersecurity makes it into the headlines, it’s typically about a breach of consumer data or a costly ransomware incident. So it’s pleasantly surprising to see a positive report about the public stepping up and reporting email scams and threats. It would be easier for individuals to simply delete suspicious emails, but it’s reassuring to learn that many are taking the extra step to report with some brilliant results.

Mobilizing the public at large to remain watchful and report unusual activity is not foolproof – scammers are a moving target because they can easily change their tactics. The Suspicious Email Reporting Service is an approach that makes sense while offering reminders to individuals to stay alert.”