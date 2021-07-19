Varonis Comment: Microsoft Exchange server hack

July 2021 by Matt Lock, technical director UK at Varonis

Following the news around multiple countries and ato blaming China for the Microsoft Exchange server hack - Matt Lock, technical director UK at data security experts Varonis offers the following comment:

“Political leaders need to keep a cool head — it’s important to remember that even the most experienced cybersecurity expert finds it very difficult, if not impossible, to attribute an attack to a certain group.

A threat actor might speak Chinese, for example. But this could be a smokescreen to hide its true identity or perhaps even a ruse set up by another actor intent on achieving some shadowy geopolitical goal.

We’d urge NATO to look carefully at its evidence and make sure there are no ‘sexed up dossiers’ this time around. If it takes action against China or any other country linked to nation-state hacking, there must be no uncertainty. Businesses and other organisations in NATO countries should not wait for the government to protect them from cyberthreats. They must each take responsibility for their defences o protect their sensitive data and trade secrets.