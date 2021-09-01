Varonis Announces Data Classification Cloud for Box and Google Drive

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Varonis Systems, Inc. announces Data Classification Cloud for Box and Google Drive. The offering adds data discovery context to complement DatAdvantage Cloud, a solution launched earlier this year that centrally monitors and protects data across multiple Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) applications.

Key benefits of Data Classification Cloud include:

• Find exposed data. Automatically discover where sensitive data might be hiding in Box and Google Drive. Varonis looks inside files to find sensitive information by matching over 400 classification patterns and shows you where data is exposed to all employees – or anyone on the internet.

• Get high-fidelity results. Varonis generates highly accurate classification results by going beyond regular expressions. We use proximity matching, negative keywords, and algorithmic verification to reduce false positives.

• Monitor and control data access. See which sensitive data is open to too many people, monitor usage, and make smart decisions about how to quickly and safely reduce your SaaS data risk.

Data Classification Cloud complements DatAdvantage Cloud, which correlates identities with privileges and activities across cloud stores, including AWS, Box, GitHub, Google Drive, Jira, Okta, Salesforce, Slack, and Zoom. Organizations can see and prioritize their biggest cloud risks, proactively reduce their blast radius, and conduct faster cross-cloud investigations.