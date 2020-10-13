Vanderbilt Introduces Zero-touch, Cloud-issued Mobile Credentials

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Vanderbilt announced the introduction of Vanderbilt Mobile ACT ID, featuring zero-touch, cloud-issued credentials for seamless integration into its access control solutions. The result is the ability to easily issue new credentials, as well as instantly grant and restrict access for office buildings, government facilities, healthcare institutions, schools, residences and a growing variety of enterprises.

Powered by WaveLynx Technologies, Vanderbilt Mobile ID communicates directly to each platform for authentication to help streamline access across the Vanderbilt U.S. platforms, including lite blue®, bright blue®, ACT365 and Vanderbilt Security Management System (SMS). The free credentials are supported on NFC for Android and Bluetooth® Low Energy for iOS, and features fully authenticated issuance from a secure cloud credential authority.

The application does not require any subscriptions or fees, making it an extremely flexible and affordable solution that allows organizations to transition to mobile access at their own pace.