Vade Secure recruits Maya Gershon in the role of Chief Revenue Officer and opens its first office in Israel

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Vade Secure announced the recruitment of Maya Gershon in the role of Chief Revenue Officer.

Previously the Vice President of Growth at WeWork, the global provider of flexible shared workspaces, Maya Gershon brings 20 years of sales and marketing experience to Vade Secure. Previously, she held leadership positions with major IT companies and startups, including Intel, Cisco, Keysight Technologies, Amdocs, and IronSource.

Based in Israel, Maya Gershon assumes leadership of global sales and marketing activities worldwide and reports directly to Vade Secure’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Georges Lotigier. Maya Gershon is in charge of accelerating Vade Secure’s business development, including implementing new sales growth levers with the OEM, ISP, and channel teams and developing lead generation strategies within the marketing organization. All sales and marketing teams worldwide report to Maya Gershon.

Vade Secure continues global expansion with first office in Israel

Israel is a major center for global cybersecurity. Under the leadership of Maya Gershon, Vade Secure opened its first office on Israeli soil and is now positioned in the local technological ecosystem with access to Israel’s exceptional talent pool.