Vade Secure for Microsoft 365 now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Vade Secure announced the availability of Vade Secure for Microsoft 365 as a transactable offer in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Microsoft partners worldwide can now directly purchase and instantly provision Vade Secure from the Azure Marketplace, offering a complementary layer of AI-based threat detection, while increasing their margin and stickiness with SMB clients. Vade Secure also announced that it has earned co-sell ready status within the Microsoft One Commercial Partner program.

Purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their Small to Midsize Business (SMB) clients, Vade Secure for Microsoft 365 is an email security add-on that provides comprehensive, automated protection before, during, and after attacks. Combining artificial intelligence, heuristic rules, and human expertise, Vade’s behavioral engine detects unknown threats and dynamic attacks that other filters miss. The engine is continuously improving by ingesting threat intelligence and user feedback reports from one billion protected mailboxes. If a new threat is discovered, Vade’s Auto-Remediate feature will automatically remove it from users’ inboxes, mitigating the attack before it disrupts the business. Vade Secure integrates with Microsoft 365 environments via a simple API call and can be provisioned instantly from the Azure Marketplace, without changing the client’s Mail Exchange (MX) record. Because it sits inside Microsoft 365, Vade requires no user experience change or external quarantine, the solution layers with Microsoft security, and it scans intracompany email to protect against insider attacks originating from compromised accounts.

As evidence of its expanded collaboration with Microsoft, Vade Secure also announced its validation as a Microsoft co-sell ready partner, which enables the company to work with Microsoft to deliver solutions built on Microsoft technology as packaged offerings, streamlining the buying process for IT decision makers.