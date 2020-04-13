Search
VXL Software helps organisations pivot easily to homeworking

April 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

VXL is helping organisations shift rapidly to homeworking, by offering a low-cost, 6-month licence for software which easily converts current desktops and laptops – including home PCs – into secure corporate endpoints.

Using one of VXL Software’s two homeworking solutions – one for virtualised Windows environments and one for virtualised Linux environments – organisations can instantly convert a home PC into a secure corporate endpoint. The user can access corporate data and applications, but that access is securely ringfenced.

Recognising the need for organisations to adopt what may be a temporary change, VXL Software has created a special 6-month licence for just $15 USD per device.




