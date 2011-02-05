VPN usage in Italy rockets by 112% and 53% in the US, amidst coronavirus outbreak

March 2020 by Atlas VPN

According to Atlas VPN user data, VPN usage in Italy increased by 112% during the last week. Meanwhile, there are already 24,747 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 1,809 deaths confirmed in the country. On Sunday alone, Italy reported 368 new deaths.

VPN usage increases drastically

Even though there are only 3,802 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, VPN usage has already increased by 53% for the same period. With 69 deaths in total, the death rate in the US is also not out of the ordinary.

Rachel Welch, Chief Operating Officer of Atlas VPN, shares her VPN usage estimation for the upcoming weeks: “We estimate that VPN usage in the US could increase over 150% by the end of the month. Overall, the usage of VPNs should continue to surge if the coronavirus pandemic worsens.”

Interestingly, even though there are only 63 confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia, the VPN usage shot up by 36%. The Russian government received allegations of downplaying the number of infections. Dedicated authorities denied the allegations and firmly stated they are reporting accurate numbers.