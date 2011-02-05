VPN installs in Hong Kong surged 150 times in the last 7 days

According to Atlas VPN user data, the number of VPN (Virtual Private Network) installs in Hong Kong increased by 150 times in the last 7 days. The rise in the number of installs started on May 21, 2020. In just a single day, the number of installs surged by 520%.

• Organic VPN installs in Hong Kong increased by over 150 times from May 17, 2020, to May 24, 2020.

• The number of installs surged by 520% on May 21, 2020, compared to May 20, 2020.

• The number of installs continued to soar by 210% on May 22, 2020, compared to May 21, 2020.

• “VPN” keyword search term interest in Hong Kong rocketed by 1,680%, comparing May 21, 2020, to May 20, 2020.

• Hongkongers reached a record-high “VPN” keyword search queries on May 22, 2020.

The full report covers the last 7 days of VPN install data in Hong Kong. Also, the report provides Google search data for the keyword “VPN” during the previous 3-month period. Finally, the paper explains the dangers of the new law and how VPNs are able to aid Hong Kong residents in the fight against censorship.

Interest in VPNs was caused by Hong Kong residents’ fear of the increased surveillance and censorship from China, which is a part of the recently proposed national security law.

Rachel Welsh, COO of Atlas VPN, comments on the situation:

“If Hong Kong falls under the same digital restrictions as Chinese citizens in the near future, then we can expect an even higher interest in VPN services. Many people in China are used to restricted internet access. However, that is not the case in Hong Kong.“

Record-high VPN searches

Google trends data shows similar results in regard to Hong Kong citizens’ interest in VPNs. VPN search term interest in Hong Kong rocketed by 1,680%, comparing May 20, 2020, to May 21, 2020. Hongkongers reached a record-high in the “VPN” keyword Google queries on May 22, 2020.