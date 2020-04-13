VMware Announces Availability of vRealize Operations Cloud

April 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), VMware vRealize Operations Cloud delivers self-driving operations across VMware hybrid cloud while unifying monitoring across multiple public clouds. The service enables enterprises to modernize their IT and align business and operational goals by delivering consistent operations across on-premises software-defined data center (SDDC) environments, VMware Cloud on AWS, VMware Cloud providers, and leading public clouds including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform. The service supports the latest VMware innovations including VMware vSphere 7 with Kubernetes available with VMware Cloud Foundation 4, which helps customers manage both virtual machine and container-based applications through a single software stack.

vRealize Operations Cloud offers feature parity equivalent to the on-premises version of vRealize Operations 8.1 but with the added benefit of integrations with other VMware Cloud services including VMware Cloud on AWS. Those integrations enable customers to implement operations management with a hands-off and hassle-free approach. vRealize Operations Cloud capabilities include:

Continuous Performance Optimization: Continuously optimizes performance with automated workload placement and balancing based on business and operational intent

Efficient Capacity & Cost Management: Delivers optimal consolidation, proactive planning, and cost management for VMware Cloud Foundation and VMware Cloud on AWS

Intelligent Remediation: Predicts, prevents and troubleshoots issues across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, from apps to infrastructure

Integrated Configuration and Compliance: Reduces risk and enforces IT and regulatory standards for workloads running on-premises and VMware Cloud on AWS, with integrated compliance and automated remediation

VMware Cloud on AWS Integration: Delivers consistent operations across on-premises SDDC and VMware Cloud on AWS environments. It auto-discovers new SDDCs and immediately monitors and optimizes their performance, capacity, costs and compliance

Integration with VMware vRealize Log Insight Cloud: Automatically configures both services when present, view logs in context and launches into full vRealize Log Insight Cloud for 360-degree troubleshooting.

Integration with VMware vRealize Automation Cloud: Use common constructs across operations and automation services for initial and on-going workload placement and capacity and cost management.