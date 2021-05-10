VISCA compatible PTZ camera for all broadcasting and live streaming needs

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications has launched AXIS V5938 PTZ Network Camera, a new addition to the AXIS V59 PTZ Network Camera Series. Ideal for places of worship and distance education, these versatile, professional live streaming cameras combine excellent image quality with smooth PTZ control and broadcast-quality audio for professional broadcasting and live streaming.

AXIS V5938 offers outstanding UHD 4K at 30 fps and 20x zoom. With a VISCA RS-232 based control system, it can easily be integrated with existing AV installations. And, VISCA over IP allows for remote control of multiple cameras via a LAN connection. Additionally, for simple or mobile installations, it includes a 3-month Camstreamer trial license that allows for live streaming to streaming platforms such as YouTube and Facebook Live directly from the camera over an IP network.

Key features include:

• UHD 4K at 30 fps and 20x zoom

• Broadcast-quality audio with XLR inputs

• VISCA and VISCA over IP support

• Camstreamer 3-month trial included

• 3G-SDI and HDMI outputs

Including enhanced security features such as signed firmware and secure boot, these cameras guarantee that the firmware hasn’t been altered and ensure only authorized firmware is installed. Additionally, Axis Zipstream with H.264 and H.265 significantly reduces bandwidth and storage requirements without compromising image quality.