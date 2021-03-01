Untangle introduces WireGuard VPN connectivity with SD-WAN Router 3.0 Release

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Untangle® Inc. announced the latest release of Untangle SD-WAN Router. Version 3.0 of Untangle’s award-winning router introduces WireGuardⓇ VPN integration to provide organizations with an easy to configure, state-of-the-art encrypted VPN connection. With the addition of WireGuard VPN, which was also recently added to the latest update to NG Firewall 16.0, Untangle customers will be able to quickly set up a VPN connection between their security gateway and SD-WAN Router, resulting in a fast-performing virtual network connection.

Untangle SD-WAN Router 3.0 meets the evolving needs of SMBs who, according to Untangle’s recent Voice of the Channel and 2021 Predictions Report, have increasingly required VPN connectivity as firms manage long-term branch office and remote work plans while monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. SD-WAN Router offers businesses a powerful yet affordable device to flexibly manage the often-limited bandwidth available at branch locations or home offices. The latest release also expands LTE provider options, offering AT&T for network connectivity. With increased options for VPN access and support for LTE connectivity across all major U.S. Telcos, SD-WAN Router 3.0 is an ideal solution for any small business or distributed organization in need of a fast and secure connection across locations and networks.

Easy to implement and centrally managed, Untangle SD-WAN Router can provide encrypted interoffice connectivity across all sites, while maintaining the highest level of security.