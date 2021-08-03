Untangle Taps Brigantia Partners To Grow SMB Security Distribution in the UK

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

According to the latest Untangle SMB IT Security Report, 45% of businesses indicated that they have adjusted or reevaluated their IT security roadmap based on recent security breaches and ransomware attacks. As the threat of cyberattack continues to grow, SMBs demands require a multi-layer approach to security which includes comprehensive support and services. This strategic partnership with Brigantia empowers a new market of SMBs with protection, visibility and control across their entire digital attack surface.

Brigantia is an award-winning, value-added managed services distributor providing comprehensive, cost-effective IT solutions. The company has three distinct business areas designed to add maximum value to its reseller, MSP, MSSP and consultant partners’ businesses: Brigantia Distribution, Brigantia Consulting, and Brigantia Enhance. Through its partnership with Untangle, customers now benefit from a robust product stack that offers comprehensive security with deep analysis and insights, network orchestration, reliable connectivity and network performance.

Untangle leverages a fully cloud supported console which provides day to day analysis and alert system to ensure that customers are alerted of any malicious activity. With MSPs now empowered by NG Firewall, which offers highly customizable protection and robust filtering capabilities, customers can now ensure they receive the full advanced protection of the Untangle Network Security Framework.

Brigantia and Untangle share the same commitment to supporting SMBs and distributed organizations against cyber attacks. Working in tandem with the Untangle SD-WAN product line, Brigantia can offer end users a homogeneous, professional solution for SMEs with multiple locations.