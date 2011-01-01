Untangle Partners with Pulsia Technology to Distribute SMB Security Offerings in Spain, Mexico and France

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Untangle® Inc. announced it has partnered with Pulsia Technology to deliver its award-winning SMB security solutions to Spain, Mexico and France. This partnership empowers Untangle to serve a new market of SMBs, giving customers comprehensive control and protection across their digital attack surface.

The most recent Untangle SMB IT Security Report finds that SMBs increasingly face budget and resource restraints while managing the expansion of remote or hybrid work. In line with these customer trends, Untangle is collaborating with Pulsia, a leading technology services firm, to expand its reach in delivering cost-effective security software and appliances. Pulsia delivers more than 20 years of unique insight into its regional SMB market, with over 200 professionals serving Spanish SMBs. Pulsia customers can now achieve integrated security by employing Untangle monitoring and control solutions across client networks.

By boosting its existing product line, Pulsia can now enable businesses to integrate their existing IT infrastructure with security technologies that simply work, out of the box. Untangle Network Security Framework significantly reduces attack surface while also delivering comprehensive reporting and monitoring so that IT teams backed by Pulsia are more empowered than ever to secure their environments. NG Firewall is highly customizable to provide protection while also offering robust filtering capabilities. Combined with the Untangle SD-WAN Router – specifically designed to secure multiple locations with secure network flexibility – SMBs and distributed enterprises are, with Pulsia, able to more simply and safely get connected.