Untangle Offers Powerful VPN Choices with NG Firewall 16 Release

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Untangle®, Inc. announced the latest release of its award-winning flagship product, NG Firewall. NG Firewall 16.0 includes significant updates including the addition of WireGuard VPN which allows for VPN options to fit any type of networking deployment and administrative preferences, better addressing any organization’s critical VPN connectivity needs.

In today’s world of increased remote work, VPN technology is being heavily relied upon to help users and businesses connect safely to a network. In fact, a recent SMB security survey reveals that SMBs rank firewalls (82%) and VPN technologies (47%) as the most important features when considering which IT security solutions to purchase.

WireGuard VPN as an Alternative to OpenVPN and IPSecVPN

With the addition of WireGuard VPN to NG Firewall, Untangle becomes part of a select handful of vendors to adopt WireGuard into its software solutions. WireGuard uses state-of-the-art cryptography to secure user networks and delivers fast, performant connectivity, designed for ease-of-implementation and simplicity of configuration. Site-to-site network connectivity is simple to set up with an easy copy and paste between servers. There are WireGuard VPN clients for all major operating systems, including mobile devices. WireGuard technology provides superior connectivity for a remote workforce by maintaining a secure connection even when the device changes networks, for example, from WiFi to a mobile/cellular.

Additional NG Firewall 16.0 Highlights

IPsec VPN and OpenVPN Improvements: Improves the user experience and employee productivity by increasing the speed of VPN connections while reducing VPN connection disruptions.

UEFI Support: Allows administrators a greater selection of newer hardware appliances to deploy NG Firewall software on.

Threat Prevention App: Enhancements to the Threat Prevention app provide new settings to customize the app behavior and to monitor the app activity.

General Updates: Improved system performance, disk management and SSL certificate handling.