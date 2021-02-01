Untangle Launches Channel Partner Portal To Further Support Customer Networking & Security Needs

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Untangle® Inc. announced the launch of its new Partner Portal, an interactive platform enabling Untangle Partners to provide improved customer support and drive growth in their expanding network security and connectivity business. The Untangle Partner Portal serves as a one-stop shop for Channel Partners, providing a variety of tools and resources to help better meet customers’ security needs and further build upon their existing user base.

According to the Voice of the Channel Report, Channel Partners have recently predicted increasing investment in cybersecurity across small and mid-sized businesses. With the launch of the Partner Portal, Untangle assists with these crucial investments, providing real-time access to relevant business information tailored to each VAR, MSP and Distributor in Untangle’s global network of partners. Bolstering continued Partner success, Untangle Channel Partners gain access to relevant information such as deal registration, sales collateral, playbooks, learning tracks and the latest in Untangle news to help grow their respective customers and service portfolios, while remaining updated on Untangle offerings.

As the number of businesses relying on Untangle technologies to secure their connectivity and manage their networks grows, the launch of the Untangle Partner Portal is another step in line with the company’s founding goals of empowering small and mid-sized businesses with resources and technologies to simplify and better secure their network management.