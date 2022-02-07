UncommonX Names Patrick Hayes Chief Strategy Officer

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

UncommonX has promoted Patrick Hayes to chief strategy officer (CSO) to guide the company’s client success, services and product management amidst its rapid growth.

In his new role, Hayes is responsible for defining a strategy that drives cybersecurity innovation for customers, pursues new critical markets and business opportunities, and builds partnerships with technology providers. Hayes joined the UncommonX team in 2020 as chief information security officer and has been a hands-on leader managing the company’s service delivery capabilities, security operations center, customer support, and overall information security efforts.

Before joining UncommonX, Hayes helped lead multiple technology start-ups through funding, growth, international market expansion and acquisition. He has also held senior leadership roles with Hitachi Systems, Allstream and IBM. As a certified enterprise security architect, Hayes has also led large-scale security programs and operations in media and communications, finance, oil and gas and public sector organizations.