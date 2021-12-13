UncommonX Adds $9.5M to Close its Series A Funding at $36M in Total Equity

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

UncommonX, a SaaS-based cybersecurity managed detection and response (MDR) provider, announced that it has completed its Series A financing round with an additional $9.5M in funding, raising a total of $36M through individual private investors. As a result of the funding, UncommonX has launched a dedicated innovations division – UncommonX Labs – led by Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Ray Hicks. The new division allows for the development of new technology and techniques in cybersecurity protection as well as executing an aggressive IP protection program.

To date, UncommonX has 80+ security analysis inventions protected. With dedicated funding and resources allocated to the new UncommonX division based on the Series A funding, current and future clients will benefit from rapid innovation driving accelerated outcomes to mitigate and guard against threats.

The current Series A round of funding was provided by a mix of private investments by individual investors including current UncommonX Chairman Chris Galvin. In addition to financing the new UncommonX Labs division, the investment will help UncommonX continue to scale its incident response capabilities, 24/7 security operations center as well as marketing and sales operations.