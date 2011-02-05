Umbra will be launched at CES 2022

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Paladax, a French startup founded in 2019, is happy to announce that it will be introducing its confidentiality protection device Umbra at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) within La French Tech pavilion - Région Ile-de-France from 5 to 8 January 2022 in Las Vegas and on the CES digital platform throughout January.

As sophisticated spyware hitting personal devices become increasingly accessible, the only plausible approach to securing a sensitive meeting is to consider any smartphone or smartwatch in the vicinity as potentially compromised.

Umbra is a confidentiality protection solution that was designed to be 100% effective against spying attacks through smartphones and smartwatches while having the necessary practicality and acceptability to fit in a wide variety of meeting situations.

It is a briefcase-like container where all the attendees of a meeting can secure their devices without losing sight of them. Inside it, smartphones and smartwatches are in a “parallel universe”, totally prevented from recording or transmitting. Compromised devices (e.g. Pegasus attack) and opportunistic secret recordings during sensitive meetings are completely neutralised.

Guided by the fact that software will always be vulnerable and that the only hacker-proof protection is physics, Paladax partnered with a Paris based engineering school and an academic research lab in acoustics for a two-year R&D that led to Umbra.

It features acoustic isolation coupled with smart audio jamming making any recording impossible. It also features slot level electro-magnetic shielding that neutralises any radio transmission (e.g. cellular network, wifi...) between stored devices and with the outside world. It comes in two sizes, 6 and 12 slots, and offers multiple customisation options for both slots layout and finish. Umbra stands out with its hardware-focused approach against ever-vulnerable software, advanced countermeasures against spyware, and a slick design that makes it an essential accessory in every meeting place. As a neutral third party every attendee can trust, it combines a practical form-factor with absolute transparency to make military-grade technology accessible to everyone who’s a potential target.

Costly and image damaging leaks and strategic information theft are rising threats. Umbra aims at providing public figures, corporate and government leaders and organisations handling sensitive information, with an accessible confidentiality protection. It is plug and play, easy to use and non-intrusive. Connected devices are becoming ubiquitous, opening the way for a world of cyber-surveillance. Through Umbra and more coming solutions, Paladax wants to let people benefit from technology without giving up their fundamental rights, privacy and confidentiality.

Creating a safe space is now only three simple steps away:

1- Umbra is placed in plain sight in the meeting room;

2- Attendees then put their devices in the available slots;

3- Umbra is sealed. The meeting can start.