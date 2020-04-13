UltraSoC and Agile Analog collaborate to detect physical cyber attacks

April 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

UltraSoC and Agile Analog announced a collaboration that aims to deliver a comprehensive hardware-based cybersecurity infrastructure by combining UltraSoC’s embedded on-chip analytics with Agile Analog’s advanced on-chip analog monitoring IP. The combination will enable the detection and prevention of ‘analog interference’ cyber attacks that circumvent traditional security measures by tampering with underlying systems such as power supply levels or clock signals.

UltraSoC’s recently-announced cybersecurity products monitor the functional behavior of digital circuitry, adding an extra layer of defense-in-depth to the security landscape, and detecting and mitigating cyber threats at hardware speed. Agile Analog offers a parallel range of “smart” monitors in the analog domain, such as voltage, temperature and timing sensors to detect side-channel attacks or anomalous behavior that could indicate a cyber attack. The combination of system-level digital monitoring and analog capabilities will enable a holistic approach to hardware-based cybersecurity.

These types of side-channel attacks, such as voltage and clock glitching, brownouts and temperature variations, can be used to gain access to a chip’s internal circuitry, which makes UltraSoC’s hardware based security essential in monitoring and defending against these attacks where hackers may exploit side-channel vulnerabilities to launch a brute force attack.

UltraSoC embeds transaction-aware hardware monitors into the digital infrastructure of an SoC. These are interconnected via a message-based architecture, allowing the implementation of sophisticated system-wide anomaly detection and mitigation measures. The company’s Bus Sentinel and CAN Sentinel hardware modules, for example, can identify and instantaneously block suspicious communications within the chip. The partnership with Agile Analog will integrate data from analog monitors (such as clock, voltage and temperature monitors) into the UltraSoC cybersecurity infrastructure, enabling even more sophisticated anomaly detection schemes.